Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $24.00

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE:OI opened at $15.52 on Monday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

