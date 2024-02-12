Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price at C$40.67

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POW. Cfra increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

POW opened at C$38.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.88. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.33 and a 12-month high of C$39.74. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3905724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.