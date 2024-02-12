Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$76.58

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.58.
RCI.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
