Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Target Price at $89.44

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.44.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DSGX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,717,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,571,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $89.43 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.