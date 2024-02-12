Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$218.73

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$218.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$208.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

WSP stock opened at C$203.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$189.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$188.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$164.32 and a 1 year high of C$203.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

