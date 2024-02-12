Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

