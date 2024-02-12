Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $46.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of BAM opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

