Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.14.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
