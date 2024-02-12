Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

