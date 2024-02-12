Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stake Lessened by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $187.59. The stock had a trading volume of 249,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $188.55.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

