Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 13,489 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.76% of Federated Hermes worth $22,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE FHI traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

