Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $32,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,357,000 after buying an additional 51,396 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after buying an additional 893,998 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after buying an additional 1,290,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $713,605. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.85. 93,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $102.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

