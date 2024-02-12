Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,994,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.28% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $40,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $1,197,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 31.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 28,299 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after buying an additional 79,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,404. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.04%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

