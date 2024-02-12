Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $57,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 287,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,254. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.79. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 113.27%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

