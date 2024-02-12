Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,022,762 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 441.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022,762 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Kenvue worth $74,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $19.44. 3,766,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,865,512. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

