Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 69,979 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,979 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for approximately 2.9% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.39% of Primerica worth $235,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI traded down $5.21 on Monday, hitting $237.25. The stock had a trading volume of 46,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,109. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.07. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.68 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

View Our Latest Report on Primerica

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.