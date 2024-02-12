Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 2,325.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF ( NASDAQ:BRNY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

