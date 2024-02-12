BWS Financial Begins Coverage on Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NLOP stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Net Lease Office Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.