BWS Financial Begins Coverage on Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance
NLOP stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $50.00.
Net Lease Office Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.
Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.
