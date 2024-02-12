Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.76% of Cable One worth $95,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 51.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cable One by 28.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 8,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cable One during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO traded up $7.76 on Monday, hitting $505.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,552. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $482.95 and a fifty-two week high of $801.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $793.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

