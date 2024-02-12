Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,637. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.80 and a 1-year high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

