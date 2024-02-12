Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

CSTE stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 491.6% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 124,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 103,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 36.5% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 407,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

