California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Mizuho

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRC. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRC

California Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $52.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California Resources has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815,039 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in California Resources by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,472,000 after purchasing an additional 821,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in California Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.