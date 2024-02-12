Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Lowered to C$79.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCO. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.11.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down C$0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting C$58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,448. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$32.65 and a 52 week high of C$69.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total value of C$61,370.00. In other news, Senior Officer Cherise Marie Grychowski sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$215,696.00. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total value of C$61,370.00. Insiders sold a total of 61,280 shares of company stock worth $3,776,798 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

