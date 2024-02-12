Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Camping World has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

