Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Price Target to C$6.75

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

URC stock remained flat at C$4.08 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,539. The company has a market cap of C$459.98 million, a P/E ratio of 409.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.75. Uranium Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.45 and a 52-week high of C$5.05.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of C$15.32 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Hirsekorn sold 24,100 shares of Uranium Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$102,425.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

