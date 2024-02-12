Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$8.09 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.50 and a one year high of C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.68. The firm has a market cap of C$825.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of C$389.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.0701001 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

