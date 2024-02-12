Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.71 and last traded at C$17.70. Approximately 269,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 458,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Canada Goose

The company has a market capitalization of C$819.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director John Marshal Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$151,300.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.