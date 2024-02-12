Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.71 and last traded at C$17.70. Approximately 269,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 458,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canada Goose
Canada Goose Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Canada Goose
In related news, Director John Marshal Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$151,300.00. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
