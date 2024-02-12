Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.95.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
