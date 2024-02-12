Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Decreased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919,987 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 2.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Carrier Global worth $213,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 42.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.40. 822,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,024. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

