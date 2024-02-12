CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

