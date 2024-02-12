Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Up 588.6% in January

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 588.6% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cazoo Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251,677 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,527,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,489,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cazoo Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,763,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 80,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

Shares of CZOO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Cazoo Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

