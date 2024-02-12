CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.53 on Monday. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.58.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

