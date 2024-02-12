Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of FUN opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

