Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.58.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after buying an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

