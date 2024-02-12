CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $41.24 million and $1.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015639 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,732.17 or 1.00168255 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00179124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009525 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05044031 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,628,654.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

