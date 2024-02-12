Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 3,750.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBTW opened at $1.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellebrite DI stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI accounts for approximately 0.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

