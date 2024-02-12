Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Major Shareholder Sells $991,639,906.95 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:COR opened at $230.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $239.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a return on equity of 323.23% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COR. Barclays began coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

