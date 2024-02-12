Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 640,102 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $323,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LNG opened at $157.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.80. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

