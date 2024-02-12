Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

CVX stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.93. 1,221,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,895,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $173.51.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

