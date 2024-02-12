Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $152.07. 1,906,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,917,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $173.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

