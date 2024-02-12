Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Cut by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG traded down $33.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,605.02. 110,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,606. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,326.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,080.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock valued at $12,055,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

