CIBC Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $167.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

TFII stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.15. The stock had a trading volume of 261,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,049. TFI International has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TFI International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in TFI International by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TFI International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

