CIBC Trims Finning International (TSE:FTT) Target Price to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
