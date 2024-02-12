Citigroup Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $51,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $127.36 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

