Citigroup Inc. Buys 91,864 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $43,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after purchasing an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

