Citigroup Inc. Has $50.41 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of JD.com worth $50,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 173.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after buying an additional 528,663 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.6% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 657,500 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 111.7% in the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1,328.6% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $54.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.