Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,987 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $48,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $214.50 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

