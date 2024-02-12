Citigroup Inc. Sells 258,711 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 924,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $40,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,432,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052,082 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after purchasing an additional 99,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,519,000 after purchasing an additional 480,819 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.