Citigroup Inc. Sells 89,151 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,151 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $42,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.14 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $527.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.07 and a 200-day moving average of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

