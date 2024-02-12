Citigroup Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.69.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

