Citigroup Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $83.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UBER. Susquehanna upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

